VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO) Drops -48.46% In 2023; Is It Affordable At $5.68?

In recent trading session, VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO) saw 1.02 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.70. Company’s recent per share price level of $5.68 trading at -$0.48 or -7.71% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $1.11B. That most recent trading price of VZIO’s stock is at a discount of -114.26% from its 52-week high price of $12.17 and is indicating a discount of -5.99% from its 52-week low price of $6.02. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.72 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 913.28K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For VIZIO Holding Corp. (VZIO), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 1.80. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 12 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 2 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 9 see the stock as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.01 in the current quarter.

VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -7.71%, in the last five days VZIO remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 08/21/23 when the stock touched $5.68 price level, adding 10.13% to its value on the day. VIZIO Holding Corp.’s shares saw a change of -23.28% in year-to-date performance and have moved -7.56% in past 5-day. VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO) showed a performance of -22.55% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.05 million shares which calculate 0.92 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $11.50 to the stock, which implies a rise of 50.61% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $6.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $16.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -181.69% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -5.63% for stock’s current value.

VIZIO Holding Corp. (VZIO) estimates and forecasts

This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -7.00% from the last financial year’s standing.

11 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $428.62 million for the same. And 11 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $545.64 million in the next quarter that will end on Dec 2023. Company posted $437.51 million and $533.5 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to shrink by -2.00% while estimating it to be 2.30% for the next quarter.

VZIO Dividends

VIZIO Holding Corp. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between November 07 and November 13 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 45.21% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 33.75 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 61.60%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 33.75% institutions for VIZIO Holding Corp. that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc is the top institutional holder at VZIO for having 5.89 million shares of worth $39.73 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 4.90% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Wellington Management Group, LLP, which was holding about 5.37 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 4.47% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $36.27 million.

On the other hand, Hartford Mid Cap Fund and John Hancock Small Cap Core Fd are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Apr 29, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 4.93 million shares of worth $42.24 million or 4.10% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 2.17 million shares on Jun 29, 2023, making its stake of worth around $14.64 million in the company or a holder of 1.81% of company’s stock.