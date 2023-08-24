TD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GLG) Is Currently -97.01% Below Its 52-Week High, But Downside Potential Could Surprise You.

In last trading session, TD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GLG) saw 1.56 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.32. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.67 trading at $0.14 or 25.99% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $117.53M. That closing price of GLG’s stock is at a discount of -97.01% from its 52-week high price of $1.32 and is indicating a premium of 46.27% from its 52-week low price of $0.36. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.33 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 108.01K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For TD Holdings Inc. (GLG), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

TD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GLG) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 25.99%, in the last five days GLG remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 08/23/23 when the stock touched $0.67 price level, adding 1.14% to its value on the day. TD Holdings Inc.’s shares saw a change of -42.91% in year-to-date performance and have moved 61.86% in past 5-day. TD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GLG) showed a performance of 32.80% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 65620.0 shares which calculate 0.85 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $300.00 to the stock, which implies a rise of 99.78% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $300.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $300.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -44676.12% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -44676.12% for stock’s current value.

TD Holdings Inc. (GLG) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 15.00% during past 5 years.

GLG Dividends

TD Holdings Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in September and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

TD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GLG)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 52.90% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 0.34 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 0.73%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 0.34% institutions for TD Holdings Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. is the top institutional holder at GLG for having 0.15 million shares of worth $92332.0. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 0.08% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Invesco Ltd., which was holding about 0.13 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.07% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $81790.0.

On the other hand, Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 0.13 million shares of worth $81790.0 or 0.07% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 11672.0 shares on May 30, 2023, making its stake of worth around $7761.0 in the company or a holder of 0.01% of company’s stock.