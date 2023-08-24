SoFi Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) Is Looking Good Over The Long Term, Dropped Nearly -14.50% Over A Month.

In recent trading session, SoFi Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) saw 9.9 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.93. Company’s recent per share price level of $8.14 trading at -$0.29 or -3.44% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $7.63B. That most recent trading price of SOFI’s stock is at a discount of -43.73% from its 52-week high price of $11.70 and is indicating a premium of 47.91% from its 52-week low price of $4.24. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 26.37 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 53.19 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For SoFi Technologies Inc. (SOFI), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 2.70. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 19 analysts covering the stock, 4 rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 8 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 6 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.07 in the current quarter.

SoFi Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -3.44%, in the last five days SOFI remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 08/24/23 when the stock touched $8.14 price level, adding 4.24% to its value on the day. SoFi Technologies Inc.’s shares saw a change of 76.57% in year-to-date performance and have moved 0.37% in past 5-day. SoFi Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) showed a performance of -14.50% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 114.37 million shares which calculate 2.28 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $10.32 to the stock, which implies a rise of 21.12% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $3.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $16.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -96.56% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 63.14% for stock’s current value.

SoFi Technologies Inc. (SOFI) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that SoFi Technologies Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 24.27% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 47.50% while that of industry is 19.90. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 22.20% in the current quarter and calculating 80.00% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 30.80% from the last financial year’s standing.

13 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $508.31 million for the same. And 13 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $557.21 million in the next quarter that will end on Dec 2023. Company posted $419.26 million and $443.42 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 21.20% while estimating it to be 25.70% for the next quarter.

SOFI Dividends

SoFi Technologies Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between October 30 and November 03 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

SoFi Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 6.37% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 35.51 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 37.92%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 35.51% institutions for SoFi Technologies Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc is the top institutional holder at SOFI for having 73.83 million shares of worth $615.78 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 7.77% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 38.12 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 4.01% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $317.94 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 30, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 23.06 million shares of worth $139.95 million or 2.43% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 19.55 million shares on Mar 30, 2023, making its stake of worth around $118.69 million in the company or a holder of 2.06% of company’s stock.