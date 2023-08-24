SNDL Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL) Down -1.15% Over A Week, Now Can The Stock Hit Well Above -$0.0200?

In last trading session, SNDL Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL) saw 3.41 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 3.57. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.72 trading at -$0.01 or -0.58% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $438.17M. That closing price of SNDL’s stock is at a discount of -95.35% from its 52-week high price of $3.36 and is indicating a premium of 27.33% from its 52-week low price of $1.25. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 4.87 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 3.21 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

SNDL Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -0.58%, in the last five days SNDL remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 08/18/23 when the stock touched $1.72 price level, adding 6.52% to its value on the day. SNDL Inc.’s shares saw a change of -17.70% in year-to-date performance and have moved -1.15% in past 5-day. SNDL Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL) showed a performance of 25.55% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 15.81 million shares which calculate 5.15 days to cover the short interests.

SNDL Inc. (SNDL) estimates and forecasts

This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 1,185.00% from the last financial year’s standing.

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $182.59 million for the same. Company posted $17.04 million and $13.2 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 1.20% during past 5 years.

SNDL Dividends

SNDL Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in September and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

SNDL Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.43% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 7.46 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 7.49%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 7.46% institutions for SNDL Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. ETF Managers Group, LLC is the top institutional holder at SNDL for having 7.22 million shares of worth $11.55 million. And as of Mar 30, 2023, it was holding 3.07% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Mirae Asset Global Investments Co., Ltd., which was holding about 3.25 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 1.38% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $4.45 million.

On the other hand, ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Alternative Harvest ETF and Global X Fds-The Global X Cannabis ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 30, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 7.22 million shares of worth $11.55 million or 3.07% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.06 million shares on Jul 30, 2023, making its stake of worth around $1.78 million in the company or a holder of 0.45% of company’s stock.