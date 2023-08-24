RVL Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:RVLP) At $0.16: What To Do?

In last trading session, RVL Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:RVLP) saw 6.75 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.11. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.16 trading at $0.02 or 16.88% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $15.79M. That closing price of RVLP’s stock is at a discount of -1768.75% from its 52-week high price of $2.99 and is indicating a premium of 18.75% from its 52-week low price of $0.13. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.78 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 254.45K if we extend that period to 3-months.

RVL Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:RVLP) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 16.88%, in the last five days RVLP remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 08/17/23 when the stock touched $0.16 price level, adding 33.05% to its value on the day. RVL Pharmaceuticals plc’s shares saw a change of -85.35% in year-to-date performance and have moved -20.72% in past 5-day. RVL Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:RVLP) showed a performance of -58.03% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 76000.0 shares which calculate 0.63 days to cover the short interests.

RVL Pharmaceuticals plc (RVLP) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that RVL Pharmaceuticals plc is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -87.28% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 1.72% while that of industry is 11.60. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 43.80% in the current quarter and calculating 44.40% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -28.40% from the last financial year’s standing.

3 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $7.69 million for the same. And 3 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $9.7 million in the next quarter that will end on Dec 2023. Company posted $10.02 million and $9.81 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to shrink by -23.30% while estimating it to be -1.10% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 9.70% during past 5 years.

RVLP Dividends

RVL Pharmaceuticals plc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in September and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

RVL Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:RVLP)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 27.01% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 49.10 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 67.27%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 49.10% institutions for RVL Pharmaceuticals plc that are currently holding shares of the company. Athyrium Capital Management, LP is the top institutional holder at RVLP for having 14.6 million shares of worth $8.18 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 14.67% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Rovida Advisors Inc., which was holding about 3.0 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 3.01% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $1.68 million.

On the other hand, Meridian Contrarian Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 30, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 1.62 million shares of worth $1.85 million or 1.63% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.22 million shares on Mar 30, 2023, making its stake of worth around $0.26 million in the company or a holder of 0.23% of company’s stock.