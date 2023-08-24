QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE:QS) Reduces -1.72% In A Week: What’s Taking The Stock Higher?

In last trading session, QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE:QS) saw 4.33 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 5.32. Company’s recent per share price level of $6.84 trading at $0.02 or 0.29% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $3.36B. That closing price of QS’s stock is at a discount of -102.63% from its 52-week high price of $13.86 and is indicating a premium of 25.29% from its 52-week low price of $5.11. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 6.43 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 9.21 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For QuantumScape Corporation (QS), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Underweight while assigning it a mean rating of 3.50. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 7 analysts covering the stock, 2 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 5 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 0 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.37 in the current quarter.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE:QS) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 0.29%, in the last five days QS remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 08/22/23 when the stock touched $6.84 price level, adding 3.25% to its value on the day. QuantumScape Corporation’s shares saw a change of 20.63% in year-to-date performance and have moved -1.72% in past 5-day. QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE:QS) showed a performance of -26.92% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 57.97 million shares which calculate 5.05 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $7.00 to the stock, which implies a rise of 2.29% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $2.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $10.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -46.2% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 70.76% for stock’s current value.

QuantumScape Corporation (QS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that QuantumScape Corporation is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -30.84% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 0.00% while that of industry is 14.30. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -37.00% in the current quarter and calculating -64.00% decrease in the next quarter.

In 2023, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -736.70% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 25.88%.

QS Dividends

QuantumScape Corporation is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between October 24 and October 30 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE:QS)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 21.82% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 32.12 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 41.09%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 32.12% institutions for QuantumScape Corporation that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc is the top institutional holder at QS for having 23.55 million shares of worth $161.07 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 5.61% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Capricorn Investment Group LLC, which was holding about 14.79 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 3.52% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $101.2 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 30, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 7.17 million shares of worth $49.04 million or 1.71% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 6.07 million shares on Mar 30, 2023, making its stake of worth around $41.5 million in the company or a holder of 1.44% of company’s stock.