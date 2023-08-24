Quantum Computing Inc.’s (NASDAQ:QUBT) Forecasted Growth Is -666.13% Or More

In last trading session, Quantum Computing Inc. (NASDAQ:QUBT) saw 2.02 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.95. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.24 trading at $0.05 or 4.20% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $86.59M. That closing price of QUBT’s stock is at a discount of -181.45% from its 52-week high price of $3.49 and is indicating a premium of 16.13% from its 52-week low price of $1.04. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.66 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.56 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Quantum Computing Inc. (QUBT), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.11 in the current quarter.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Quantum Computing Inc. (NASDAQ:QUBT) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 4.20%, in the last five days QUBT remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 08/23/23 when the stock touched $1.24 price level, adding 3.88% to its value on the day. Quantum Computing Inc.’s shares saw a change of -17.88% in year-to-date performance and have moved 11.71% in past 5-day. Quantum Computing Inc. (NASDAQ:QUBT) showed a performance of -0.80% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 2.18 million shares which calculate 1.17 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $9.50 to the stock, which implies a rise of 86.95% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $9.50 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $9.50. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -666.13% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -666.13% for stock’s current value.

Quantum Computing Inc. (QUBT) estimates and forecasts

The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 50.00% in the current quarter and calculating 21.40% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 714.80% from the last financial year’s standing.

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $300k for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $500k in the next quarter that will end on Dec 2023. Company posted $30k and $2k of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 900.00% while estimating it to be 24,900.00% for the next quarter.

QUBT Dividends

Quantum Computing Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between November 15 and November 19 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Quantum Computing Inc. (NASDAQ:QUBT)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 45.53% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 3.96 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 7.28%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 3.96% institutions for Quantum Computing Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc is the top institutional holder at QUBT for having 1.21 million shares of worth $1.42 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 4.15% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 0.38 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 1.31% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $0.45 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 30, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 0.88 million shares of worth $1.15 million or 3.03% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.3 million shares on Mar 30, 2023, making its stake of worth around $0.4 million in the company or a holder of 1.04% of company’s stock.