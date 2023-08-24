Praxis Precision Medicines Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX) Is Currently -252.35% Below Its 52-Week High, But Upside Potential Is Still There.

In last trading session, Praxis Precision Medicines Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX) saw 1.92 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.76. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.49 trading at $0.09 or 6.43% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $178.17M. That closing price of PRAX’s stock is at a discount of -252.35% from its 52-week high price of $5.25 and is indicating a premium of 46.98% from its 52-week low price of $0.79. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 2.11 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.19 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Praxis Precision Medicines Inc. (PRAX), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 5 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 4 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.37 in the current quarter.

Praxis Precision Medicines Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 6.43%, in the last five days PRAX remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 08/18/23 when the stock touched $1.49 price level, adding 13.37% to its value on the day. Praxis Precision Medicines Inc.’s shares saw a change of -37.39% in year-to-date performance and have moved 31.86% in past 5-day. Praxis Precision Medicines Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX) showed a performance of 57.36% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 2.95 million shares which calculate 4.23 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $7.75 to the stock, which implies a rise of 80.77% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $2.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $18.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -1108.05% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -34.23% for stock’s current value.

Praxis Precision Medicines Inc. (PRAX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Praxis Precision Medicines Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -55.79% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 60.56% while that of industry is 12.50. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 61.50% in the current quarter and calculating 55.20% increase in the next quarter.

In 2023, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -18.00% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of -14.60%.

PRAX Dividends

Praxis Precision Medicines Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in September and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Praxis Precision Medicines Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX)’s Major holders