Orbital Infrastructure Group Inc. (NASDAQ:OIG) Down -81.55% Over The Past 30 Days: Any Troubles Ahead?

In recent trading session, Orbital Infrastructure Group Inc. (NASDAQ:OIG) saw 0.47 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.36. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.69 trading at -$0.5 or -42.02% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $3.37M. That most recent trading price of OIG’s stock is at a discount of -4885.51% from its 52-week high price of $34.40 and is indicating a discount of -59.42% from its 52-week low price of $1.10. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 64370.00000000001 shares which gives us an average trading volume of 41.06K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Orbital Infrastructure Group Inc. (OIG), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

Orbital Infrastructure Group Inc. (NASDAQ:OIG) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -42.02%, in the last five days OIG remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 08/21/23 when the stock touched $0.69 price level, adding 68.64% to its value on the day. Orbital Infrastructure Group Inc.’s shares saw a change of -91.24% in year-to-date performance and have moved -69.06% in past 5-day. Orbital Infrastructure Group Inc. (NASDAQ:OIG) showed a performance of -81.55% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.12 million shares which calculate 2.22 days to cover the short interests.

Orbital Infrastructure Group Inc. (OIG) estimates and forecasts

This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 288.50% from the last financial year’s standing.

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $58.23 million for the same. Company posted $41.05 million and $70.25 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -30.70% during past 5 years. In 2023, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -195.80% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 25.00%.

OIG Dividends

Orbital Infrastructure Group Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between September 04 and September 19 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Orbital Infrastructure Group Inc. (NASDAQ:OIG)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 10.34% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 18.14 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 20.24%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 18.14% institutions for Orbital Infrastructure Group Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Angelo, Gordon & Company, L.P. is the top institutional holder at OIG for having 0.28 million shares of worth $0.2 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 5.97% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Barings LLC, which was holding about 0.11 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 2.24% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $73144.0.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 30, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 59972.0 shares of worth $41776.0 or 1.28% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 28731.0 shares on Mar 30, 2023, making its stake of worth around $20014.0 in the company or a holder of 0.61% of company’s stock.