Nikola Corporation (NASDAQ:NKLA) Stock Has Fallen -38.89% YTD, What Do Analysts Anticipate Next?

In last trading session, Nikola Corporation (NASDAQ:NKLA) saw 38.05 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.04. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.32 trading at -$0.1 or -7.04% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $981.64M. That closing price of NKLA’s stock is at a discount of -381.06% from its 52-week high price of $6.35 and is indicating a premium of 60.61% from its 52-week low price of $0.52. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 59.09 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 85.20 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Nikola Corporation (NKLA), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 2.90. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 8 analysts covering the stock, 1 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 6 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. in the current quarter.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Nikola Corporation (NASDAQ:NKLA) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -7.04%, in the last five days NKLA remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 08/17/23 when the stock touched $1.32 price level, adding 34.98% to its value on the day. Nikola Corporation’s shares saw a change of -38.89% in year-to-date performance and have moved -31.96% in past 5-day. Nikola Corporation (NASDAQ:NKLA) showed a performance of -34.98% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 138.46 million shares which calculate 1.51 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $2.70 to the stock, which implies a rise of 51.11% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $1.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $5.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -278.79% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 24.24% for stock’s current value.

Nikola Corporation (NKLA) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Nikola Corporation is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -43.35% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 32.43% while that of industry is 17.80. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023.

In 2023, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -2.50% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 20.59%.

NKLA Dividends

Nikola Corporation is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in September and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Nikola Corporation (NASDAQ:NKLA)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 13.83% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 27.96 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 32.45%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 27.96% institutions for Nikola Corporation that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc is the top institutional holder at NKLA for having 44.62 million shares of worth $61.58 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 5.72% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 43.28 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 5.55% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $59.72 million.

On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 13.68 million shares of worth $18.88 million or 1.76% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 13.44 million shares on Mar 30, 2023, making its stake of worth around $16.26 million in the company or a holder of 1.72% of company’s stock.