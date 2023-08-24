Mullen Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN): Buy, Sell Or Hold At $0.80?

In last trading session, Mullen Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN) saw 215.21 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.36. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.80 trading at $0.32 or 68.07% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $147.33M. That closing price of MULN’s stock is at a discount of -22118.75% from its 52-week high price of $177.75 and is indicating a premium of 41.25% from its 52-week low price of $0.47. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 97.84 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 36.08 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Mullen Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 68.07%, in the last five days MULN remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 08/17/23 when the stock touched $0.80 price level, adding 20.79% to its value on the day. Mullen Automotive Inc.’s shares saw a change of -98.76% in year-to-date performance and have moved -18.37% in past 5-day. Mullen Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN) showed a performance of -31.62% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 13.86 million shares which calculate 0.36 days to cover the short interests.

Mullen Automotive Inc. (MULN) estimates and forecasts

The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 300.00% in the current quarter and calculating 146.40% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 100.00% from the last financial year’s standing.

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $37.3 million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $37.1 million in the next quarter that will end on Dec 2021. Company posted $14.8 million and $19.41 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 152.00% while estimating it to be 91.10% for the next quarter.

MULN Dividends

Mullen Automotive Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in September and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Mullen Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN)’s Major holders

Vanguard Group Inc is the top institutional holder at MULN for having 0.35 million shares of worth $0.34 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 0.19% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Two Sigma Investments, LP, which was holding about 0.26 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.14% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $0.25 million.

On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDRï¿½ Kensho New Economies Composite ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 57935.0 shares of worth $56156.0 or 0.03% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 47112.0 shares on Jun 29, 2023, making its stake of worth around $45665.0 in the company or a holder of 0.03% of company’s stock.