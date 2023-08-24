Meiwu Technology Company Limited (NASDAQ:WNW) Down Almost -26.21% In 1 Month, Long Term Looking Good As Well

In recent trading session, Meiwu Technology Company Limited (NASDAQ:WNW) saw 8.94 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.71. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.14 trading at -$0.02 or -14.22% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $13.56M. That most recent trading price of WNW’s stock is at a discount of -1828.57% from its 52-week high price of $2.70 and is indicating a discount of -7.14% from its 52-week low price of $0.15. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.27 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 178.47K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Meiwu Technology Company Limited (NASDAQ:WNW) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -14.22%, in the last five days WNW remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 08/21/23 when the stock touched $0.14 price level, adding 15.15% to its value on the day. Meiwu Technology Company Limited’s shares saw a change of -28.14% in year-to-date performance and have moved -14.86% in past 5-day. Meiwu Technology Company Limited (NASDAQ:WNW) showed a performance of -26.21% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 89480.0 shares which calculate 0.57 days to cover the short interests.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

WNW Dividends

Meiwu Technology Company Limited is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in September and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Meiwu Technology Company Limited (NASDAQ:WNW)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 5.07% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 0.35 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 0.37%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 0.35% institutions for Meiwu Technology Company Limited that are currently holding shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies, LLC is the top institutional holder at WNW for having 0.11 million shares of worth $15730.0. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 0.19% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Two Sigma Investments, LP, which was holding about 47980.0 shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.08% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $6597.0.