Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC) Has Recovered 80.77% To Date, But An Additional -95.94% Is Possible.

In last trading session, Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC) saw 1.56 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.45. Company’s recent per share price level of $5.17 trading at $0.08 or 1.57% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.39B. That closing price of KC’s stock is at a discount of -95.94% from its 52-week high price of $10.13 and is indicating a premium of 65.76% from its 52-week low price of $1.77. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.44 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.55 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 1.57%, in the last five days KC remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 08/17/23 when the stock touched $5.17 price level, adding 7.01% to its value on the day. Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited’s shares saw a change of 34.99% in year-to-date performance and have moved -1.90% in past 5-day. Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC) showed a performance of -19.47% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 10.39 million shares which calculate 4.33 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $41.28 to the stock, which implies a rise of 87.48% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $14.22 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $71.91. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -1290.91% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -175.05% for stock’s current value.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (KC) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 20.23% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 33.05% while that of industry is 22.40. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -10.80% during past 5 years.

KC Dividends

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in September and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.00% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 21.60 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 21.60%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 21.60% institutions for Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited that are currently holding shares of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board is the top institutional holder at KC for having 22.04 million shares of worth $134.45 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 8.69% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group Inc, which was holding about 3.89 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 1.53% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $23.73 million.

On the other hand, MFS Series Trust X-MFS Emerging Markets Equity Fund and Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of May 30, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 2.94 million shares of worth $13.09 million or 1.16% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.43 million shares on Apr 29, 2023, making its stake of worth around $8.22 million in the company or a holder of 0.57% of company’s stock.