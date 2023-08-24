Jupiter Wellness Inc. (NASDAQ:JUPW) Stock Ripped 86.26% Year-To-Date, What Will Happen Next?

In last trading session, Jupiter Wellness Inc. (NASDAQ:JUPW) saw 1.4 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring -0.07. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.20 trading at $0.13 or 12.15% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $34.40M. That closing price of JUPW’s stock is at a discount of -14.17% from its 52-week high price of $1.37 and is indicating a premium of 78.33% from its 52-week low price of $0.26. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.67 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.31 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Jupiter Wellness Inc. (NASDAQ:JUPW) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 12.15%, in the last five days JUPW remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 08/17/23 when the stock touched $1.20 price level, adding 7.69% to its value on the day. Jupiter Wellness Inc.’s shares saw a change of 86.26% in year-to-date performance and have moved 17.65% in past 5-day. Jupiter Wellness Inc. (NASDAQ:JUPW) showed a performance of 134.97% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.51 million shares which calculate 0.33 days to cover the short interests.

JUPW Dividends

Jupiter Wellness Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in September and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Jupiter Wellness Inc. (NASDAQ:JUPW)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 44.96% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 18.71 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 33.99%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 18.71% institutions for Jupiter Wellness Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Glenview Trust Co is the top institutional holder at JUPW for having 2.09 million shares of worth $0.88 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 7.62% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Sabby Management, LLC, which was holding about 1.42 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 5.18% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $0.6 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 30, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 0.36 million shares of worth $0.16 million or 1.30% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 51735.0 shares on May 30, 2023, making its stake of worth around $18903.0 in the company or a holder of 0.19% of company’s stock.