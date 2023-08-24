Is Hitek Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HKIT) A Strong Comeback Candidate At -15.5% Off Its High?

In recent trading session, Hitek Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HKIT) saw 0.8 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $32.90 trading at -$1.05 or -3.09% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $466.77M. That most recent trading price of HKIT’s stock is at a discount of -15.5% from its 52-week high price of $38.00 and is indicating a premium of 87.51% from its 52-week low price of $4.11. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.03 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 359.40K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Hitek Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HKIT) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -3.09%, in the last five days HKIT remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 08/24/23 when the stock touched $32.90 price level, adding 17.34% to its value on the day. Hitek Global Inc.’s shares saw a change of 491.73% in year-to-date performance and have moved 80.67% in past 5-day. Hitek Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HKIT) showed a performance of 321.25% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 55000.0 shares which calculate 0.12 days to cover the short interests.

HKIT Dividends

Hitek Global Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in September and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Hitek Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HKIT)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 60.78% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 0.71 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 1.81%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 0.71% institutions for Hitek Global Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Citadel Advisors Llc is the top institutional holder at HKIT for having 12168.0 shares of worth $59744.0. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 0.08% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is FNY Investment Advisers, LLC, which was holding about 3800.0 shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.03% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $18658.0.