Is D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S.â€™s 75.09% Rise This Year Is A Better Investing Opportunity?

In last trading session, D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (NASDAQ:HEPS) saw 1.13 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.54. Companyâ€™s recent per share price level of $1.50 trading at -$0.02 or -1.32% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $492.35M. That closing price of HEPSâ€™s stock is at a discount of -26.0% from its 52-week high price of $1.89 and is indicating a premium of 59.33% from its 52-week low price of $0.61. Taking a look at companyâ€™s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.4 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 712.05K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (HEPS), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 2 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 2 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in the current quarter.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (NASDAQ:HEPS) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -1.32%, in the last five days HEPS hitting itâ€™s week-highest on Wednesday, 08/23/23 when the stock touched $1.50 price level, adding 4.46% to its value on the day. D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S.â€™s shares saw a change of 127.27% in year-to-date performance and have moved 0.00% in past 5-day. D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (NASDAQ:HEPS) showed a performance of -0.66% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 68470.0 shares which calculate 0.09 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $58.78 to the stock, which implies a rise of 97.45% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $57.37 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $60.19. It follows that stockâ€™s current price would drop -3912.67% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -3724.67% for stockâ€™s current value.

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (HEPS) estimates and forecasts

In 2023, companyâ€™s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -34.50% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of -13.40%.

HEPS Dividends

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in September and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (NASDAQ:HEPS)â€™s Major holders