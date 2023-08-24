Fresh Vine Wine Inc. (AMEX:VINE) 55.32% Above Its 52-Week Low, How Long Will It Keep Rising?

In recent trading session, Fresh Vine Wine Inc. (AMEX:VINE) saw 2.21 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.17. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.47 trading at $0.03 or 6.31% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $7.68M. That most recent trading price of VINE’s stock is at a discount of -580.85% from its 52-week high price of $3.20 and is indicating a premium of 55.32% from its 52-week low price of $0.21. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.69 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 3.38 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Fresh Vine Wine Inc. (AMEX:VINE) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 6.31%, in the last five days VINE remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 08/24/23 when the stock touched $0.47 price level, adding 10.65% to its value on the day. Fresh Vine Wine Inc.’s shares saw a change of -52.29% in year-to-date performance and have moved 47.04% in past 5-day. Fresh Vine Wine Inc. (AMEX:VINE) showed a performance of -2.71% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.61 million shares which calculate 0.06 days to cover the short interests.

VINE Dividends

Fresh Vine Wine Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in September and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Fresh Vine Wine Inc. (AMEX:VINE)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 56.37% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 13.70 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 31.39%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 13.70% institutions for Fresh Vine Wine Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. CSS LLC is the top institutional holder at VINE for having 1.02 million shares of worth $0.47 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 6.37% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Gts Securities LLC , which was holding about 0.11 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.70% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $52306.0.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and EQ Advisors Trust-1290 VT Micro Cap Port are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 30, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 15451.0 shares of worth $7183.0 or 0.10% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 954.0 shares on Mar 30, 2023, making its stake of worth around $443.0 in the company or a holder of 0.01% of company’s stock.