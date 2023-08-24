Electriq Power Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ELIQ) Declines -45.60% In 2023; Is It Attractive Enough At $3.05?

In recent trading session, Electriq Power Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ELIQ) saw 21.49 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0.26. Company’s recent per share price level of $3.05 trading at $1.58 or 107.44% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $112.58M. That most recent trading price of ELIQ’s stock is at a discount of -288.52% from its 52-week high price of $11.85 and is indicating a premium of 53.77% from its 52-week low price of $1.41. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.49 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 396.95K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Electriq Power Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ELIQ) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 107.44%, in the last five days ELIQ remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 08/24/23 when the stock touched $3.05 price level, adding 16.67% to its value on the day. Electriq Power Holdings Inc.’s shares saw a change of -70.05% in year-to-date performance and have moved 98.01% in past 5-day. Electriq Power Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ELIQ) showed a performance of -58.46% in past 30-days.

ELIQ Dividends

Electriq Power Holdings Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in September and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Electriq Power Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ELIQ)’s Major holders

Owl Creek Asset Management, L.P. is the top institutional holder at ELIQ for having 0.79 million shares of worth $2.24 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 2.07% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Sculptor Capital LP, which was holding about 0.74 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 1.95% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $2.11 million.

On the other hand, AQR Funds-AQR Diversified Arbitrage Fd and Franklin K2 Alternative Strategies Fd are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 30, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 0.16 million shares of worth $0.45 million or 0.42% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 9876.0 shares on May 30, 2023, making its stake of worth around $28047.0 in the company or a holder of 0.03% of company’s stock.