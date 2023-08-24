Does Teladoc Health Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Look Expensive At $22.22? Here’s How To Know.

In recent trading session, Teladoc Health Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) saw 1.54 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.11. Company’s recent per share price level of $22.22 trading at -$0.79 or -3.43% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $3.67B. That most recent trading price of TDOC’s stock is at a discount of -58.91% from its 52-week high price of $35.31 and is indicating a premium of 2.79% from its 52-week low price of $21.60. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 3.98 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 5.37 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Teladoc Health Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -3.43%, in the last five days TDOC remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 08/18/23 when the stock touched $22.22 price level, adding 5.81% to its value on the day. Teladoc Health Inc.’s shares saw a change of -6.05% in year-to-date performance and have moved -3.98% in past 5-day. Teladoc Health Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) showed a performance of -23.17% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 27.82 million shares which calculate 3.4 days to cover the short interests.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Teladoc Health Inc. (TDOC) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Teladoc Health Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -18.99% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 98.39% while that of industry is 6.50. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023.

TDOC Dividends

Teladoc Health Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between October 24 and October 30 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Teladoc Health Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.64% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 82.55 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 83.09%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 82.55% institutions for Teladoc Health Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. ARK Investment Management, LLC is the top institutional holder at TDOC for having 20.34 million shares of worth $515.11 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 12.33% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group Inc, which was holding about 17.31 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 10.50% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $438.38 million.

On the other hand, ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jul 30, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 12.27 million shares of worth $365.23 million or 7.44% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 4.56 million shares on Mar 30, 2023, making its stake of worth around $118.17 million in the company or a holder of 2.77% of company’s stock.