Do You Like Rubicon Technologies Inc. (NYSE:RBT) At $0.61?

In last trading session, Rubicon Technologies Inc. (NYSE:RBT) saw 3.92 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.75. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.61 trading at $0.0 or 0.03% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $169.76M. That closing price of RBT’s stock is at a discount of -944.26% from its 52-week high price of $6.37 and is indicating a premium of 59.02% from its 52-week low price of $0.25. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 4.71 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 4.69 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Rubicon Technologies Inc. (RBT), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.30. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 3 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 3 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.16 in the current quarter.

Rubicon Technologies Inc. (NYSE:RBT) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 0.03%, in the last five days RBT remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 08/22/23 when the stock touched $0.61 price level, adding 19.73% to its value on the day. Rubicon Technologies Inc.’s shares saw a change of -65.77% in year-to-date performance and have moved 3.46% in past 5-day. Rubicon Technologies Inc. (NYSE:RBT) showed a performance of -10.40% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.95 million shares which calculate 0.32 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $2.47 to the stock, which implies a rise of 75.3% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $1.40 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $3.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -391.8% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -129.51% for stock’s current value.

Rubicon Technologies Inc. (RBT) estimates and forecasts

The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 74.60% in the current quarter and calculating 18.80% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 4.90% from the last financial year’s standing.

3 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $175.98 million for the same. And 3 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $176.86 million in the next quarter that will end on Dec 2023. Company posted $184.98 million and $165.99 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to shrink by -4.90% while estimating it to be 6.50% for the next quarter.

RBT Dividends

Rubicon Technologies Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in September and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

