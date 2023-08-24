DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO) Has Risen By 23.29 Percent Over The Past 30 Days: Will It Continue?

In last trading session, DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO) saw 1.56 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.93. Company’s recent per share price level of $18.90 trading at $0.23 or 1.23% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $5.43B. That closing price of DLO’s stock is at a discount of -47.99% from its 52-week high price of $27.97 and is indicating a premium of 52.22% from its 52-week low price of $9.03. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 7.09 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.47 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For DLocal Limited (DLO), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 2.90. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 12 analysts covering the stock, 3 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 6 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 3 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.15 in the current quarter.

DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 1.23%, in the last five days DLO remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 08/17/23 when the stock touched $18.90 price level, adding 10.38% to its value on the day. DLocal Limited’s shares saw a change of 21.39% in year-to-date performance and have moved -7.58% in past 5-day. DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO) showed a performance of 23.29% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 9.1 million shares which calculate 11.52 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $18.50 to the stock, which implies a fall of -2.16% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $12.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $25.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -32.28% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 36.51% for stock’s current value.

DLocal Limited (DLO) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that DLocal Limited is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 23.13% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 54.05% while that of industry is 7.90. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 50.00% in the current quarter and calculating 166.70% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 53.10% from the last financial year’s standing.

4 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $165.68 million for the same. And 4 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $179.54 million in the next quarter that will end on Dec 2023.

In 2023, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 37.70% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 29.50%.

DLO Dividends

DLocal Limited is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in September and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 11.13% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 84.76 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 95.38%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 84.76% institutions for DLocal Limited that are currently holding shares of the company. General Atlantic, L.P. is the top institutional holder at DLO for having 63.91 million shares of worth $779.98 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 21.58% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is FMR, LLC, which was holding about 13.97 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 4.72% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $170.46 million.

On the other hand, Fidelity Advisor Growth Opportunities Fund and Mutual Fund Ser Tr-Eventide Gilead Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of May 30, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 5.71 million shares of worth $66.5 million or 1.93% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 4.03 million shares on Mar 30, 2023, making its stake of worth around $65.4 million in the company or a holder of 1.36% of company’s stock.