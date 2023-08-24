Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA) -7.10% Down Over The Last Seven Days. Can The Stock Hit Well Above -$0.39?

In last trading session, Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA) saw 1.17 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.69. Company’s recent per share price level of $5.10 trading at -$0.05 or -0.97% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.49B. That closing price of DADA’s stock is at a discount of -205.69% from its 52-week high price of $15.59 and is indicating a premium of 41.57% from its 52-week low price of $2.98. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.53 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.56 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Dada Nexus Limited (DADA), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.60. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 16 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 15 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.01 in the current quarter.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -0.97%, in the last five days DADA remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 08/17/23 when the stock touched $5.10 price level, adding 11.15% to its value on the day. Dada Nexus Limited’s shares saw a change of -26.83% in year-to-date performance and have moved -7.10% in past 5-day. Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA) showed a performance of -8.77% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 3.44 million shares which calculate 2.58 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $73.79 to the stock, which implies a rise of 93.09% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $40.09 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $117.81. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -2210.0% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -686.08% for stock’s current value.

Dada Nexus Limited (DADA) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Dada Nexus Limited is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -47.64% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 108.97% while that of industry is 19.70. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 106.70% in the current quarter and calculating 210.00% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 19.10% from the last financial year’s standing.

6 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $400.88 million for the same. And 5 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $466.78 million in the next quarter that will end on Dec 2023. Company posted $353.74 million and $387.91 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 13.30% while estimating it to be 20.30% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0.70% during past 5 years.

DADA Dividends

Dada Nexus Limited is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in September and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 3.11% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 24.95 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 25.75%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 24.95% institutions for Dada Nexus Limited that are currently holding shares of the company. Kaizen Capital Partners Ltd is the top institutional holder at DADA for having 11.49 million shares of worth $61.03 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 4.26% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is JP Morgan Chase & Company, which was holding about 9.31 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 3.45% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $49.41 million.

On the other hand, JP Morgan Emerging Markets Equity Fund and KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Apr 29, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 3.38 million shares of worth $20.48 million or 1.25% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 3.15 million shares on Mar 30, 2023, making its stake of worth around $26.71 million in the company or a holder of 1.17% of company’s stock.