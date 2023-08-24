Concord Acquisition Corp II (NYSE:CNDA) Is Currently -3.76% Below Its 52-Week High, But Downside Potential Could Surprise You.

In recent trading session, Concord Acquisition Corp II (NYSE:CNDA) saw 12.49 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0.03. Company’s recent per share price level of $10.36 trading at $0.03 or 0.29% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $362.70M. That most recent trading price of CNDA’s stock is at a discount of -3.76% from its 52-week high price of $10.75 and is indicating a premium of 6.56% from its 52-week low price of $9.68. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.19 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 172.27K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Concord Acquisition Corp II (NYSE:CNDA) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 0.29%, in the last five days CNDA remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 08/23/23 when the stock touched $10.36 price level, adding 2.63% to its value on the day. Concord Acquisition Corp II’s shares saw a change of 4.17% in year-to-date performance and have moved -0.10% in past 5-day. Concord Acquisition Corp II (NYSE:CNDA) showed a performance of 0.48% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 4930.0 shares which calculate 0.02 days to cover the short interests.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

CNDA Dividends

Concord Acquisition Corp II is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in September and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Concord Acquisition Corp II (NYSE:CNDA)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.00% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 107.88 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 107.88%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 107.88% institutions for Concord Acquisition Corp II that are currently holding shares of the company. First Trust Capital Management L.P. is the top institutional holder at CNDA for having 2.81 million shares of worth $28.82 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 10.03% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is 683 Capital Management LLC, which was holding about 2.48 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 8.84% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $25.39 million.

On the other hand, Investment Managers Ser Tr II-First Trust Merger Arbitrage Fd and Merger Fund, The are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 30, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 0.97 million shares of worth $9.86 million or 3.47% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.66 million shares on Mar 30, 2023, making its stake of worth around $6.72 million in the company or a holder of 2.37% of company’s stock.