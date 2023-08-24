Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO) Could Experience 105.25% Growth

In last trading session, Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO) saw 1.64 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.88. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.65 trading at $0.07 or 11.72% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $21.76M. That closing price of CBIO’s stock is at a premium of 6.15% from its 52-week high price of $0.61 and is indicating a premium of 70.77% from its 52-week low price of $0.19. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.83 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 638.29K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (CBIO), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 3.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 0 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.05 in the current quarter.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 11.72%, in the last five days CBIO remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 08/23/23 when the stock touched $0.65 price level, adding 12.16% to its value on the day. Catalyst Biosciences Inc.’s shares saw a change of 98.44% in year-to-date performance and have moved 47.61% in past 5-day. Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO) showed a performance of 79.60% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 46560.0 shares which calculate 0.13 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $3.00 to the stock, which implies a rise of 78.33% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $3.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $3.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -361.54% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -361.54% for stock’s current value.

Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (CBIO) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Catalyst Biosciences Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 169.89% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 92.31% while that of industry is 12.50. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -103.00% in the current quarter and calculating 75.00% increase in the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 48.80% during past 5 years.

CBIO Dividends

Catalyst Biosciences Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in September and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO)’s Major holders