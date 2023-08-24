C3.ai Inc. (NYSE:AI) Is Now 68.83% Above Its 52-Week Low. How Long Will It Continue To Rise?

In last trading session, C3.ai Inc. (NYSE:AI) saw 10.04 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.52. Companyâ€™s recent per share price level of $32.60 trading at $1.28 or 4.09% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $3.70B. That closing price of AIâ€™s stock is at a discount of -49.91% from its 52-week high price of $48.87 and is indicating a premium of 68.83% from its 52-week low price of $10.16. Taking a look at companyâ€™s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 9.7 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 28.19 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For C3.ai Inc. (AI), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 3.10. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 14 analysts covering the stock, 3 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 8 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 2 see the stock as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.17 in the current quarter.

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 4.09%, in the last five days AI remained trading in the green while hitting itâ€™s week-highest on Wednesday, 08/23/23 when the stock touched $32.60 price level, adding 1.78% to its value on the day. C3.ai Inc.â€™s shares saw a change of 191.33% in year-to-date performance and have moved 2.87% in past 5-day. C3.ai Inc. (NYSE:AI) showed a performance of -19.23% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 30.76 million shares which calculate 1.44 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $27.18 to the stock, which implies a fall of -19.94% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $14.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $50.00. It follows that stockâ€™s current price would drop -53.37% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 57.06% for stockâ€™s current value.

Statistics highlight that C3.ai Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 45.80% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 33.33% while that of industry is 7.20. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -41.70% in the current quarter and calculating -9.10% decrease in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 15.50% from the last financial yearâ€™s standing.

13 industry analysts have given their estimates about the companyâ€™s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $71.59 million for the same. And 13 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $73.81 million in the next quarter that will end on Oct 2023.

C3.ai Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in September and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

C3.ai Inc. (NYSE:AI)â€™s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 10.47% of companyâ€™s total shares while institution are holding 47.52 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 53.07%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 47.52% institutions for C3.ai Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc is the top institutional holder at AI for having 9.82 million shares of worth $357.65 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 8.76% of the companyâ€™s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 4.95 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firmâ€™s hold over 4.41% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $180.24 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own companyâ€™s shares. As of Mar 30, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 2.96 million shares of worth $99.3 million or 2.64% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 2.51 million shares on Mar 30, 2023, making its stake of worth around $84.41 million in the company or a holder of 2.24% of companyâ€™s stock.