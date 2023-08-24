Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF) 72.66% Above Its 52-Week Low, How Long Will It Keep Rising?

In last trading session, Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF) saw 7.35 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 3.11. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.39 trading at $0.11 or 8.59% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $511.30M. That closing price of BITF’s stock is at a discount of -55.4% from its 52-week high price of $2.16 and is indicating a premium of 72.66% from its 52-week low price of $0.38. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 7.87 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 9.68 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 8.59%, in the last five days BITF remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 08/23/23 when the stock touched $1.39 price level, adding 0.71% to its value on the day. Bitfarms Ltd.’s shares saw a change of 215.91% in year-to-date performance and have moved -1.42% in past 5-day. Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF) showed a performance of -17.75% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 7.23 million shares which calculate 0.48 days to cover the short interests.

Bitfarms Ltd. (BITF) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Bitfarms Ltd. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 37.62% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 85.22% while that of industry is 19.70. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023.

2 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $36.38 million for the same. And 2 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $41.24 million in the next quarter that will end on Dec 2023.

BITF Dividends

Bitfarms Ltd. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in September and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 7.10% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 14.56 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 15.67%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 14.56% institutions for Bitfarms Ltd. that are currently holding shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. is the top institutional holder at BITF for having 6.3 million shares of worth $9.26 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 2.88% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is State Street Corporation, which was holding about 4.23 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 1.93% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $6.22 million.

On the other hand, Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDRï¿½ Kensho New Economies Composite ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Apr 29, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 12.66 million shares of worth $14.69 million or 5.78% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 4.23 million shares on Jun 29, 2023, making its stake of worth around $6.22 million in the company or a holder of 1.93% of company’s stock.