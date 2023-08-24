Ascent Solar Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTI) Is Expected To Grow By Or More Than -428571428471.43%.

In last trading session, Ascent Solar Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTI) saw 24.06 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.75. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.07 trading at $0.01 or 8.59% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $5.00M. That closing price of ASTI’s stock is at a discount of -17042.86% from its 52-week high price of $12.00 and is indicating a premium of 28.57% from its 52-week low price of $0.05. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 15.93 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 3.88 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Ascent Solar Technologies Inc. (ASTI), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Hold. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 0 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ascent Solar Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTI) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 8.59%, in the last five days ASTI remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 08/17/23 when the stock touched $0.07 price level, adding 19.26% to its value on the day. Ascent Solar Technologies Inc.’s shares saw a change of -95.89% in year-to-date performance and have moved -0.30% in past 5-day. Ascent Solar Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTI) showed a performance of -16.98% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.16 million shares which calculate 0.57 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $300000000.00 to the stock, which implies a rise of 100.0% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $300000000.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $300000000.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -428571428471.43% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -428571428471.43% for stock’s current value.

ASTI Dividends

Ascent Solar Technologies Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in September and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Ascent Solar Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTI)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 62.71% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 0.80 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 2.14%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 0.80% institutions for Ascent Solar Technologies Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Sabby Management, LLC is the top institutional holder at ASTI for having 0.58 million shares of worth $71796.0. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 1.76% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Geode Capital Management, LLC, which was holding about 49608.0 shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.15% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $6151.0.

On the other hand, Schwab Strategic Tr-Schwab U.S. Small Cap ETF and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of May 30, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 28243.0 shares of worth $3205.0 or 0.09% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 22041.0 shares on May 30, 2023, making its stake of worth around $2501.0 in the company or a holder of 0.07% of company’s stock.