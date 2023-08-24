American Superconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:AMSC) Has Reached A Distance Of 65.48% From Its Low, So Is It Poised For More Gains?

In last trading session, American Superconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:AMSC) saw 1.32 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.56. Company’s recent per share price level of $9.27 trading at $0.22 or 2.43% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $279.77M. That closing price of AMSC’s stock is at a discount of -87.38% from its 52-week high price of $17.37 and is indicating a premium of 65.48% from its 52-week low price of $3.20. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 2.69 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.56 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

American Superconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:AMSC) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 2.43%, in the last five days AMSC remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 08/23/23 when the stock touched $9.27 price level, adding 1.8% to its value on the day. American Superconductor Corporation’s shares saw a change of 151.90% in year-to-date performance and have moved 3.81% in past 5-day. American Superconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:AMSC) showed a performance of 31.86% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.69 million shares which calculate 1.05 days to cover the short interests.

American Superconductor Corporation (AMSC) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that American Superconductor Corporation is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 80.00% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 72.82% while that of industry is 1.60. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 60.90% in the current quarter and calculating 74.10% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 20.80% from the last financial year’s standing.

3 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $30.4 million for the same. And 3 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $32.07 million in the next quarter that will end on Dec 2023.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 6.10% during past 5 years. In 2023, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -78.30% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 25.00%.

AMSC Dividends

American Superconductor Corporation is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between October 30 and November 03 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

American Superconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:AMSC)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 5.55% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 45.58 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 48.26%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 45.58% institutions for American Superconductor Corporation that are currently holding shares of the company. AWM Investment Company, Inc. is the top institutional holder at AMSC for having 2.23 million shares of worth $13.95 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 7.36% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Royce & Associates LP, which was holding about 1.86 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 6.16% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $11.67 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Royce Opportunity Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 30, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 0.82 million shares of worth $4.05 million or 2.72% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.71 million shares on Jun 29, 2023, making its stake of worth around $4.41 million in the company or a holder of 2.33% of company’s stock.