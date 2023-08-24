AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:AGRI) Down Almost -12.00% In One Month, Looking Good For The Long Term

In last trading session, AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:AGRI) saw 1.6 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.00. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.11 trading at $0.0 or -2.65% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $4.38M. That closing price of AGRI’s stock is at a discount of -1809.09% from its 52-week high price of $2.10 and from its 52-week low price of $0.11. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 2.84 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 4.17 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (AGRI), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:AGRI) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -2.65%, in the last five days AGRI remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 08/17/23 when the stock touched $0.11 price level, adding 13.52% to its value on the day. AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd.’s shares saw a change of -90.27% in year-to-date performance and have moved -9.54% in past 5-day. AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:AGRI) showed a performance of -12.00% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 81760.0 shares which calculate 0.05 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $2.00 to the stock, which implies a rise of 94.5% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $2.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $2.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -1718.18% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -1718.18% for stock’s current value.

AGRI Dividends

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in September and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:AGRI)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 27.67% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 7.11 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 9.83%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 7.11% institutions for AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. that are currently holding shares of the company. Ayrton Capital LLC is the top institutional holder at AGRI for having 70922.0 shares of worth $16078.0. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 0.19% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is AMG National Trust Bank, which was holding about 56000.0 shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.15% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $12695.0.