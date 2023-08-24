12-Month Price Target For Gorilla Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:GRRR) Now Sits At $7.00

In recent trading session, Gorilla Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:GRRR) saw 0.48 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0.14. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.63 trading at -$0.06 or -3.56% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $127.52M. That most recent trading price of GRRR’s stock is at a discount of -708.59% from its 52-week high price of $13.18 and is indicating a premium of 7.36% from its 52-week low price of $1.51. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 2.6 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 7.38 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Gorilla Technology Group Inc. (GRRR), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 2 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 2 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.25 in the current quarter.

Gorilla Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:GRRR) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -3.56%, in the last five days GRRR remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 08/21/23 when the stock touched $1.63 price level, adding 11.65% to its value on the day. Gorilla Technology Group Inc.’s shares saw a change of -79.90% in year-to-date performance and have moved -7.92% in past 5-day. Gorilla Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:GRRR) showed a performance of -25.58% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.97 million shares which calculate 0.06 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $5.90 to the stock, which implies a rise of 72.37% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $4.80 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $7.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -329.45% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -194.48% for stock’s current value.

Gorilla Technology Group Inc. (GRRR) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Gorilla Technology Group Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -76.38% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 80.90% while that of industry is 19.90. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023.

GRRR Dividends

Gorilla Technology Group Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in September and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Gorilla Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:GRRR)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 42.72% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 15.75 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 27.50%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 15.75% institutions for Gorilla Technology Group Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Tenor Capital Management Co., L.p. is the top institutional holder at GRRR for having 0.14 million shares of worth $0.22 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 0.20% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Geode Capital Management, LLC, which was holding about 65361.0 shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.09% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $0.11 million.

On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of May 30, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 41258.0 shares of worth $66837.0 or 0.06% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 24311.0 shares on Jul 30, 2023, making its stake of worth around $39383.0 in the company or a holder of 0.04% of company’s stock.