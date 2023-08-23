YPF Sociedad Anonima (YPF) Shares Are Up 62.24% YTD

YPF Sociedad Anonima (NYSE:YPF) has a beta value of 1.54 and has seen 0.45 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $12.67B, closed the recent trade at $14.91 per share which meant it gained $0.29 on the day or 1.98% during that session. The YPF stock price is -8.58% off its 52-week high price of $16.19 and 67.74% above the 52-week low of $4.81. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.07 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.90 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that YPF Sociedad Anonima (YPF) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.30. 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 3 out of 9 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.9.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

YPF Sociedad Anonima (NYSE:YPF) trade information

Sporting 1.98% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 08/22/23 when the YPF stock price touched $14.91 or saw a rise of 2.93%. Year-to-date, YPF Sociedad Anonima shares have moved 62.24%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 1.91%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of YPF Sociedad Anonima (NYSE:YPF) have changed -4.61%. Short interest in the company has seen 3.06 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.84.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $19.67, which means that the shares’ value could jump 24.2% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $6.00 while the price target rests at a high of $81.65. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -447.62% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 59.76% from the levels at last check today.

YPF Sociedad Anonima (YPF) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that YPF Sociedad Anonima shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 31.13% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -29.37%, compared to -17.00% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 40.60% and -48.30% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -6.10%.

4 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $4.57 billion for the current quarter. 5 have an estimated revenue figure of $4.47 billion for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2023. Year-ago sales stood $3.63 billion and $4.86 billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 25.70% for the current quarter and -7.80% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 87.90% over the past 5 years.

YPF Dividends

YPF Sociedad Anonima is expected to release its next earnings report in September this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.