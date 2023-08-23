Why Should You Consider Adding Flex Ltd. (FLEX) To Your Portfolio?

Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) has a beta value of 1.45 and has seen 3.56 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $11.50B, closed the last trade at $25.94 per share which meant it lost -$0.05 on the day or -0.19% during that session. The FLEX stock price is -11.41% off its 52-week high price of $28.90 and 37.9% above the 52-week low of $16.11. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.67 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.63 million shares.

Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) trade information

Sporting -0.19% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 08/22/23 when the FLEX stock price touched $25.94 or saw a rise of 1.85%. Year-to-date, Flex Ltd. shares have moved 20.88%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -1.18%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) have changed -7.92%. Short interest in the company has seen 3.69 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.94.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Flex Ltd. (FLEX) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Flex Ltd. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 11.96% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 3.39%, compared to 6.00% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -7.90% and 4.80% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 1.90%.

8 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $7.53 billion for the current quarter. 8 have an estimated revenue figure of $8.03 billion for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2023. Year-ago sales stood $7.21 billion and $7.76 billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 4.50% for the current quarter and 3.50% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 16.50% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest -11.40% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 16.56%.

FLEX Dividends

Flex Ltd. is expected to release its next earnings report in September this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.76% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 99.30% with a share float percentage of 100.06%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Flex Ltd. having a total of 602 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Primecap Management Company with over 47.14 million shares worth more than $1.3 billion. As of Jun 29, 2023, Primecap Management Company held 10.63% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is FMR, LLC, with the holding of over 44.42 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.23 billion and represent 10.01% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Janus Henderson Enterprise Fund and Vanguard Horizon Fund-Capital Opportunity Fund. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 3.99% shares in the company for having 18.02 million shares of worth $386.68 million while later fund manager owns 15.9 million shares of worth $341.28 million as of Dec 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 3.53% of company’s outstanding stock.