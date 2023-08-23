Why Should We Buy Compugen Ltd. (CGEN) Stock?

Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) has a beta value of 2.65 and has seen 3.39 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $104.61M, closed the recent trade at $1.14 per share which meant it gained $0.12 on the day or 11.76% during that session. The CGEN stock price is -30.7% off its 52-week high price of $1.49 and 55.26% above the 52-week low of $0.51. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.21 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 468.16K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Compugen Ltd. (CGEN) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.30. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 4 have rated it as a Hold, with 4 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.1.

Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) trade information

Sporting 11.76% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 08/22/23 when the CGEN stock price touched $1.14 or saw a rise of 12.31%. Year-to-date, Compugen Ltd. shares have moved 59.28%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 9.62%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) have changed 4.59%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.61 million shares shorted with days to cover at 5.36.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $6.75, which means that the shares’ value could jump 83.11% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $3.00 while the price target rests at a high of $13.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -1040.35% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -163.16% from the levels at last check today.

Compugen Ltd. (CGEN) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Compugen Ltd. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 43.94% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 12.82%, compared to 12.50% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 28.60% and 75.00% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 83.10%.

3 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $2.5 million for the current quarter. 3 have an estimated revenue figure of $11.23 million for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2023.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 11.70% over the past 5 years.

CGEN Dividends

Compugen Ltd. is expected to release its next earnings report between November 13 and November 17 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN)’s Major holders

Insiders own 5.56% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 13.18% with a share float percentage of 13.96%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Compugen Ltd. having a total of 81 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC with over 1.99 million shares worth more than $2.27 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC held 2.30% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Rock Springs Capital Management, LP, with the holding of over 1.29 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.47 million and represent 1.49% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Delaware Group Equity Fds IV-Delaware Healthcare Fund and PFS Funds-Taylor Frigon Core Growth Fund. As of Mar 30, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 0.98% shares in the company for having 0.85 million shares of worth $0.6 million while later fund manager owns 0.46 million shares of worth $0.47 million as of May 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.53% of company’s outstanding stock.