Why Invest In GFL Environmental Inc. (GFL) Stock?

GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) has a beta value of 1.15 and has seen 2.7 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $16.71B, closed the last trade at $34.00 per share which meant it gained $0.41 on the day or 1.22% during that session. The GFL stock price is -14.88% off its 52-week high price of $39.06 and 32.06% above the 52-week low of $23.10. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.67 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.01 million shares.

GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) trade information

Sporting 1.22% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 08/22/23 when the GFL stock price touched $34.00 or saw a rise of 1.33%. Year-to-date, GFL Environmental Inc. shares have moved 16.32%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 3.79%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) have changed -9.09%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.55 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.54.

GFL Environmental Inc. (GFL) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that GFL Environmental Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 13.94% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 144.44%, compared to 6.80% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 46.70% and 1,900.00% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 10.70%.

11 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.38 billion for the current quarter. 11 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.34 billion for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2023. Year-ago sales stood $1.35 billion and $1.33 billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 2.00% for the current quarter and 0.40% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -9.60% over the past 5 years.

GFL Dividends

GFL Environmental Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in September this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.07 at a share yield of 0.20%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL)’s Major holders

Insiders own 3.05% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 92.63% with a share float percentage of 95.54%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with GFL Environmental Inc. having a total of 339 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are BC Partners Advisors L.P. with over 53.78 million shares worth more than $1.85 billion. As of Mar 30, 2023, BC Partners Advisors L.P. held 15.05% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan Board, with the holding of over 39.35 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.53 billion and represent 11.01% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Series Canada Fund and MFS Series Trust XI-MFS Mid Cap Value Fund. As of Feb 27, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 1.16% shares in the company for having 3.93 million shares of worth $119.28 million while later fund manager owns 2.5 million shares of worth $73.01 million as of Dec 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.74% of company’s outstanding stock.