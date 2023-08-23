Why Do You Need To Add VTEX (VTEX) To Your Portfolio?

VTEX (NYSE:VTEX) has a beta value of 1.16 and has seen 0.75 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.14B, closed the recent trade at $6.36 per share which meant it gained $0.61 on the day or 10.59% during that session. The VTEX stock price is 7.39% off its 52-week high price of $5.89 and 50.94% above the 52-week low of $3.12. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.64 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 438.03K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that VTEX (VTEX) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.40. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 4 out of 10 have rated it as a Hold, with 6 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.02.

VTEX (NYSE:VTEX) trade information

Sporting 10.59% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 08/22/23 when the VTEX stock price touched $6.36 or saw a rise of 3.64%. Year-to-date, VTEX shares have moved 69.57%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 25.42%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of VTEX (NYSE:VTEX) have changed 20.89%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.43 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.02.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $6.17, which means that the shares’ value could drop -3.08% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $5.00 while the price target rests at a high of $7.50. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -17.92% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 21.38% from the levels at last check today.

VTEX (VTEX) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that VTEX shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 57.79% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 59.09%, compared to 22.40% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 22.40%.

5 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $48.26 million for the current quarter. 5 have an estimated revenue figure of $54.55 million for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2023. Year-ago sales stood $38.75 million and $45.48 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 24.50% for the current quarter and 19.90% for the next.

VTEX Dividends

VTEX is expected to release its next earnings report between November 06 and November 10 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

VTEX (NYSE:VTEX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 25.56% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 56.21% with a share float percentage of 75.52%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with VTEX having a total of 76 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Softbank Group Corporation with over 19.88 million shares worth more than $95.4 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Softbank Group Corporation held 24.49% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Riverwood Capital Management Ltd., with the holding of over 5.35 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $25.67 million and represent 6.59% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Investment Managers Ser Tr-EP Emerging Markets Fd and Russell Inv Co-U.S. Small Cap Equity Fund. As of Apr 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 0.30% shares in the company for having 0.24 million shares of worth $0.85 million while later fund manager owns 0.2 million shares of worth $0.69 million as of Apr 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.24% of company’s outstanding stock.