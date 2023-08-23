When Does Bruush Oral Care Inc. (BRSH) Become A Good Investment?

Bruush Oral Care Inc. (NASDAQ:BRSH) has a beta value of 2.54 and has seen 0.74 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.00M, closed the recent trade at $1.96 per share which meant it lost -$1.51 on the day or -43.52% during that session. The BRSH stock price is -2706.12% off its 52-week high price of $55.00 and -40.82% below the 52-week low of $2.76. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.0 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 406.08K shares.

Bruush Oral Care Inc. (NASDAQ:BRSH) trade information

Sporting -43.52% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 08/22/23 when the BRSH stock price touched $1.96 or saw a rise of 50.88%. Year-to-date, Bruush Oral Care Inc. shares have moved -83.27%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -43.52%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Bruush Oral Care Inc. (NASDAQ:BRSH) have changed -43.84%. Short interest in the company has seen 10510.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.14.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $5.64, which means that the shares’ value could jump 65.25% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $5.64 while the price target rests at a high of $5.64. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -187.76% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -187.76% from the levels at last check today.

Bruush Oral Care Inc. (BRSH) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -80.40% over the past 6 months.

BRSH Dividends

Bruush Oral Care Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in September this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Bruush Oral Care Inc. (NASDAQ:BRSH)’s Major holders

The top two institutional holders are Citadel Advisors Llc with over 3310.0 shares worth more than $6636.0. As of Jun 29, 2023, Citadel Advisors Llc held 0.65% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Virtu Financial LLC, with the holding of over 3225.0 shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $6466.0 and represent 0.63% of shares outstanding.