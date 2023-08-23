Weak Fundamental Momentum Sinks Jaguar Global Growth Corporation I

Jaguar Global Growth Corporation I (NASDAQ:JGGC) has a beta value of 0.01 and has seen 1.6 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $327.56M, closed the recent trade at $10.68 per share which meant it gained $0.05 on the day or 0.47% during that session. The JGGC stock price is -9.36% off its 52-week high price of $11.68 and 7.02% above the 52-week low of $9.93. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 6170.0 shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 239.97K shares.

Jaguar Global Growth Corporation I (NASDAQ:JGGC) trade information

Sporting 0.47% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 08/22/23 when the JGGC stock price touched $10.68. Year-to-date, Jaguar Global Growth Corporation I shares have moved 4.50%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 0.43%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Jaguar Global Growth Corporation I (NASDAQ:JGGC) have changed 0.42%. Short interest in the company has seen 518.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.

Jaguar Global Growth Corporation I (JGGC) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 3.29% over the past 6 months.

JGGC Dividends

Jaguar Global Growth Corporation I is expected to release its next earnings report in September this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Jaguar Global Growth Corporation I (NASDAQ:JGGC)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 106.58% with a share float percentage of 106.58%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Jaguar Global Growth Corporation I having a total of 60 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Berkley W R Corp with over 1.73 million shares worth more than $18.35 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Berkley W R Corp held 7.54% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Westchester Capital Management, LLC, with the holding of over 1.71 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $18.06 million and represent 7.42% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Investment Managers Ser Tr II-First Trust Merger Arbitrage Fd and Merger Fund, The. As of Mar 30, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 4.86% shares in the company for having 1.12 million shares of worth $11.62 million while later fund manager owns 1.05 million shares of worth $10.87 million as of Mar 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 4.55% of company’s outstanding stock.