Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has a beta value of 0.78 and has seen 0.5 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $209.86B, closed the recent trade at $540.10 per share which meant it gained $13.05 on the day or 2.48% during that session. The TMO stock price is -12.91% off its 52-week high price of $609.85 and 11.91% above the 52-week low of $475.77. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.02 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.63 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.10. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 3 rate it as Overweight. 5 out of 26 have rated it as a Hold, with 17 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $Tingo Group, Inc.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) trade information

Sporting 2.48% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 08/22/23 when the TMO stock price touched $540.10 or saw a rise of 1.38%. Year-to-date, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. shares have moved -1.92%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 2.12%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) have changed -5.40%. Short interest in the company has seen 3.04 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.75.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $626.81, which means that the shares’ value could jump 13.83% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $520.00 while the price target rests at a high of $698.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -29.24% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 3.72% from the levels at last check today.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -1.51% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -3.74%, compared to 10.10% for the industry.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 23.60% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest -9.30% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 7.08%.

TMO Dividends

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between October 24 and October 30 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 1.40 at a share yield of 0.26%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.19% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 91.80% with a share float percentage of 91.97%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. having a total of 3,238 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group Inc with over 32.58 million shares worth more than $17.0 billion. As of Jun 29, 2023, Vanguard Group Inc held 8.44% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 30.04 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $15.68 billion and represent 7.78% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. As of Mar 30, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 3.09% shares in the company for having 11.93 million shares of worth $6.88 billion while later fund manager owns 9.15 million shares of worth $5.27 billion as of Mar 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 2.37% of company’s outstanding stock.