Vistagen Therapeutics Inc. (VTGN) Has Risen 7.68%, Becoming A Winning Stock For Investors

Vistagen Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) has a beta value of 0.21 and has seen 1.25 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $54.28M, closed the last trade at $5.75 per share which meant it gained $0.41 on the day or 7.68% during that session. The VTGN stock price is -329.74% off its 52-week high price of $24.71 and 71.83% above the 52-week low of $1.62. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.76 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.78 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Vistagen Therapeutics Inc. (VTGN) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Vistagen Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) trade information

Sporting 7.68% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 08/22/23 when the VTGN stock price touched $5.75 or saw a rise of 6.81%. Year-to-date, Vistagen Therapeutics Inc. shares have moved 86.08%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -8.44%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Vistagen Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) have changed 207.49%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.55 million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.44.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $30.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 80.83% from current levels. The projected low price target is $30.00 while the price target rests at a high of $30.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -421.74% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -421.74% from current levels.

Vistagen Therapeutics Inc. (VTGN) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 7.20% over the past 6 months.

1 have an estimated revenue figure of $180k for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2023.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 24.00% over the past 5 years.

VTGN Dividends

Vistagen Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in September this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Vistagen Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.79% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 11.44% with a share float percentage of 11.53%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Vistagen Therapeutics Inc. having a total of 95 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group Inc with over 0.22 million shares worth more than $0.42 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Vanguard Group Inc held 2.39% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Gsa Capital Partners Llp, with the holding of over 0.2 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.37 million and represent 2.12% of shares outstanding.