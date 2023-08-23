VCI Global Limited (VCIG) Outlook And Short Term Estimates

VCI Global Limited (NASDAQ:VCIG) has seen 30.56 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $225.60M, closed the recent trade at $6.94 per share which meant it gained $3.19 on the day or 84.96% during that session. The VCIG stock price is -248.7% off its 52-week high price of $24.20 and 77.95% above the 52-week low of $1.53. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.55 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.88 million shares.

VCI Global Limited (NASDAQ:VCIG) trade information

Sporting 84.96% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 08/22/23 when the VCIG stock price touched $6.94 or saw a rise of 13.25%. Year-to-date, VCI Global Limited shares have moved 63.38%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 114.98%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of VCI Global Limited (NASDAQ:VCIG) have changed 113.65%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.12 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.66.

VCI Global Limited (VCIG) estimates and forecasts

VCIG Dividends

VCI Global Limited is expected to release its next earnings report in September this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

VCI Global Limited (NASDAQ:VCIG)’s Major holders

Insiders own 79.04% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 0.00% with a share float percentage of 0.00%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with VCI Global Limited having a total of 1 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Bank of America Corporation with over 23006.0 shares worth more than $0.12 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Bank of America Corporation held 0.06% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Geode Capital Management, LLC, with the holding of over 19183.0 shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.1 million and represent 0.05% of shares outstanding.