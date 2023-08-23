Toll Brothers Inc. (NYSE: TOL) investors to reap big returns again

Toll Brothers Inc. (NYSE:TOL) has a beta value of 1.42 and has seen 3.03 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $8.31B, closed the last trade at $75.92 per share which meant it gained $0.87 on the day or 1.16% during that session. The TOL stock price is -10.27% off its 52-week high price of $83.72 and 47.93% above the 52-week low of $39.53. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.61 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.69 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Toll Brothers Inc. (TOL) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.30. 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 7 out of 20 have rated it as a Hold, with 11 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $2.81.

Toll Brothers Inc. (NYSE:TOL) trade information

Sporting 1.16% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 08/22/23 when the TOL stock price touched $75.92 or saw a rise of 7.29%. Year-to-date, Toll Brothers Inc. shares have moved 52.08%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -6.72%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Toll Brothers Inc. (NYSE:TOL) have changed -3.69%. Short interest in the company has seen 5.5 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.6.

Toll Brothers Inc. (TOL) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Toll Brothers Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 36.13% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 6.74%, compared to -26.40% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 19.60% and -30.00% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -5.20%.

14 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $2.41 billion for the current quarter. 14 have an estimated revenue figure of $2.58 billion for the next quarter concluding in Oct 2023. Year-ago sales stood $2.26 billion and $3.58 billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 6.80% for the current quarter and -27.90% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 28.00% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest 64.60% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 1.30%.

TOL Dividends

Toll Brothers Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on August 23 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.84 at a share yield of 1.11%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Toll Brothers Inc. (NYSE:TOL)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.10% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 95.44% with a share float percentage of 96.50%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Toll Brothers Inc. having a total of 615 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group Inc with over 11.06 million shares worth more than $839.42 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Vanguard Group Inc held 10.11% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 10.65 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $808.67 million and represent 9.74% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fundamental Investors Inc and Smallcap World Fund. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 3.28% shares in the company for having 3.59 million shares of worth $272.45 million while later fund manager owns 3.37 million shares of worth $256.02 million as of Jun 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 3.08% of company’s outstanding stock.