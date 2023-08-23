Toast Inc. (TOST) Is A Buy Stock For Small Caps – Analysts

Toast Inc. (NYSE:TOST) has a beta value of 1.68 and has seen 4.09 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $11.98B, closed the last trade at $21.49 per share which meant it lost -$0.21 on the day or -0.97% during that session. The TOST stock price is -25.64% off its 52-week high price of $27.00 and 26.62% above the 52-week low of $15.77. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 9.05 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 7.94 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Toast Inc. (TOST) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.40. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 13 out of 24 have rated it as a Hold, with 10 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.1.

Toast Inc. (NYSE:TOST) trade information

Sporting -0.97% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 08/22/23 when the TOST stock price touched $21.49 or saw a rise of 8.55%. Year-to-date, Toast Inc. shares have moved 19.19%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -7.01%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Toast Inc. (NYSE:TOST) have changed -4.36%. Short interest in the company has seen 20.92 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.54.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $25.37, which means that the shares’ value could jump 15.29% from current levels. The projected low price target is $19.00 while the price target rests at a high of $31.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -44.25% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 11.59% from current levels.

Toast Inc. (TOST) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Toast Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 10.04% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 20.83%, compared to 21.90% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 47.40% and 36.80% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 41.30%.

18 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.03 billion for the current quarter. 18 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.03 billion for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2023. Year-ago sales stood $721.52 million and $769 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 42.70% for the current quarter and 33.90% for the next.

TOST Dividends

Toast Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between November 10 and November 15 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Toast Inc. (NYSE:TOST)’s Major holders

Insiders own 4.65% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 86.05% with a share float percentage of 90.24%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Toast Inc. having a total of 494 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group Inc with over 31.58 million shares worth more than $712.86 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Vanguard Group Inc held 7.69% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is FMR, LLC, with the holding of over 27.49 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $620.47 million and represent 6.69% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Growth Fund Of America Inc and Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 3.67% shares in the company for having 15.08 million shares of worth $340.41 million while later fund manager owns 11.16 million shares of worth $198.02 million as of Mar 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 2.72% of company’s outstanding stock.