Splash Beverage Group Inc. (SBEV) Has Strong Growth Prospects Through 2023

Splash Beverage Group Inc. (AMEX:SBEV) has seen 1.04 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $24.38M, closed the recent trade at $0.67 per share which meant it lost -$0.02 on the day or -4.32% during that session. The SBEV stock price is -228.36% off its 52-week high price of $2.20 and 2.99% above the 52-week low of $0.65. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.63 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 261.33K shares.

Splash Beverage Group Inc. (AMEX:SBEV) trade information

Sporting -4.32% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 08/22/23 when the SBEV stock price touched $0.67 or saw a rise of 27.96%. Year-to-date, Splash Beverage Group Inc. shares have moved -30.83%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -8.65%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Splash Beverage Group Inc. (AMEX:SBEV) have changed -30.15%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.28 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.73.

Splash Beverage Group Inc. (SBEV) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Splash Beverage Group Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -54.14% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 17.24%, compared to 9.80% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 35.90%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $7.92 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $7.83 million for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2023.

SBEV Dividends

Splash Beverage Group Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between November 13 and November 17 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Splash Beverage Group Inc. (AMEX:SBEV)’s Major holders

Insiders own 29.65% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 5.20% with a share float percentage of 7.39%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Splash Beverage Group Inc. having a total of 27 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group Inc with over 1.26 million shares worth more than $1.41 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Vanguard Group Inc held 2.94% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Geode Capital Management, LLC, with the holding of over 0.22 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.25 million and represent 0.52% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of Mar 30, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 2.22% shares in the company for having 0.95 million shares of worth $1.56 million while later fund manager owns 0.3 million shares of worth $0.49 million as of Mar 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.70% of company’s outstanding stock.