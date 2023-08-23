Silvercorp Metals Inc. (AMEX: SVM) investors to reap big returns again

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (AMEX:SVM) has a beta value of 1.03 and has seen 0.76 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $457.05M, closed the recent trade at $2.60 per share which meant it gained $0.05 on the day or 1.96% during that session. The SVM stock price is -61.54% off its 52-week high price of $4.20 and 23.46% above the 52-week low of $1.99. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.25 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.18 million shares.

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (AMEX:SVM) trade information

Sporting 1.96% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 08/22/23 when the SVM stock price touched $2.60 or saw a rise of 1.89%. Year-to-date, Silvercorp Metals Inc. shares have moved -12.16%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 4.84%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Silvercorp Metals Inc. (AMEX:SVM) have changed -17.72%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.76 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.84.

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (SVM) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Silvercorp Metals Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -13.33% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 23.81%, compared to 6.60% for the industry.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -15.90% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest -33.00% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 5.00%.

SVM Dividends

Silvercorp Metals Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between November 01 and November 06 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.03 at a share yield of 0.96%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (AMEX:SVM)’s Major holders

Insiders own 4.39% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 31.90% with a share float percentage of 33.37%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Silvercorp Metals Inc. having a total of 166 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Van Eck Associates Corporation with over 8.44 million shares worth more than $23.8 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Van Eck Associates Corporation held 4.77% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is ETF Managers Group, LLC, with the holding of over 5.09 million shares as of Mar 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $19.43 million and represent 2.87% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF and ETF Managers Tr-ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 4.32% shares in the company for having 7.65 million shares of worth $21.57 million while later fund manager owns 4.86 million shares of worth $18.58 million as of Mar 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 2.75% of company’s outstanding stock.