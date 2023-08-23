Shares Of Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ: DH) Decreased By -20.14% In A Month

Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH) has a beta value of 0.74 and has seen 0.52 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.46B, closed the recent trade at $9.16 per share which meant it lost -$0.99 on the day or -9.75% during that session. The DH stock price is -141.81% off its 52-week high price of $22.15 and 4.91% above the 52-week low of $8.71. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.53 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 652.24K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Definitive Healthcare Corp. (DH) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.30. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 8 out of 14 have rated it as a Hold, with 6 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.06.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH) trade information

Sporting -9.75% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 08/22/23 when the DH stock price touched $9.16 or saw a rise of 10.55%. Year-to-date, Definitive Healthcare Corp. shares have moved -16.65%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -8.40%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH) have changed -20.14%. Short interest in the company has seen 6.25 million shares shorted with days to cover at 13.29.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $12.54, which means that the shares’ value could jump 26.95% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $10.00 while the price target rests at a high of $15.50. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -69.21% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -9.17% from the levels at last check today.

Definitive Healthcare Corp. (DH) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Definitive Healthcare Corp. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -21.10% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 0.00%, compared to 12.80% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 12.60%.

12 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $63.73 million for the current quarter. 12 have an estimated revenue figure of $66.82 million for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2023. Year-ago sales stood $57.38 million and $60.6 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 11.10% for the current quarter and 10.30% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest 69.00% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 47.20%.

DH Dividends

Definitive Healthcare Corp. is expected to release its next earnings report between November 01 and November 06 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.67% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 107.42% with a share float percentage of 109.25%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Definitive Healthcare Corp. having a total of 206 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Advent International LP with over 62.49 million shares worth more than $687.43 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Advent International LP held 55.16% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Conestoga Capital Advisors, LLC, with the holding of over 5.45 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $59.93 million and represent 4.81% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Conestoga Small Cap Fund and JP Morgan Small Cap Equity Fund. As of Mar 30, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 2.65% shares in the company for having 3.0 million shares of worth $30.97 million while later fund manager owns 3.01 million shares of worth $31.04 million as of Mar 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 2.65% of company’s outstanding stock.