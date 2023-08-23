Rover Group Inc. (ROVR): What Are The Positives?

Rover Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ROVR) has a beta value of 1.42 and has seen 3.57 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.18B, closed the last trade at $6.41 per share which meant it gained $0.14 on the day or 2.23% during that session. The ROVR stock price is -9.2% off its 52-week high price of $7.00 and 51.01% above the 52-week low of $3.14. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.22 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.13 million shares.

Rover Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ROVR) trade information

Sporting 2.23% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 08/22/23 when the ROVR stock price touched $6.41 or saw a rise of 2.44%. Year-to-date, Rover Group Inc. shares have moved 74.66%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 0.16%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Rover Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ROVR) have changed 23.27%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.36 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.8.

Rover Group Inc. (ROVR) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Rover Group Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 66.49% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 120.00%, compared to 19.20% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 29.90%.

7 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $62.23 million for the current quarter. 7 have an estimated revenue figure of $63.11 million for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2023. Year-ago sales stood $47.2 million and $51.95 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 31.80% for the current quarter and 21.50% for the next.

ROVR Dividends

Rover Group Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in September this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Rover Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ROVR)’s Major holders

Insiders own 11.11% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 78.84% with a share float percentage of 88.69%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Rover Group Inc. having a total of 152 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Madrona Venture Group, LLC with over 26.46 million shares worth more than $129.94 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Madrona Venture Group, LLC held 14.55% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Foundry Group Next, LLC, with the holding of over 20.27 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $99.52 million and represent 11.14% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Small Cap Growth Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Jan 30, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 1.98% shares in the company for having 3.67 million shares of worth $14.99 million while later fund manager owns 3.63 million shares of worth $13.32 million as of Dec 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 1.96% of company’s outstanding stock.