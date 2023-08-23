Origin Materials Inc. (ORGN) Suffers From Weak Fundamental Momentum

Origin Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGN) has a beta value of 1.57 and has seen 0.43 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $204.49M, closed the recent trade at $1.43 per share which meant it gained $0.03 on the day or 2.50% during that session. The ORGN stock price is -353.15% off its 52-week high price of $6.48 and 17.48% above the 52-week low of $1.18. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 9.94 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.62 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Origin Materials Inc. (ORGN) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.70. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 4 out of 6 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $Origin Materials, Inc.

Origin Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGN) trade information

Sporting 2.50% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 08/22/23 when the ORGN stock price touched $1.43 or saw a rise of 4.03%. Year-to-date, Origin Materials Inc. shares have moved -68.87%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 12.99%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Origin Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGN) have changed -66.39%. Short interest in the company has seen 8.38 million shares shorted with days to cover at 6.89.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $4.40, which means that the shares’ value could jump 67.5% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $2.00 while the price target rests at a high of $10.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -599.3% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -39.86% from the levels at last check today.

Origin Materials Inc. (ORGN) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Origin Materials Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -70.04% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -95.00%, compared to 15.80% for the industry.

ORGN Dividends

Origin Materials Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between October 30 and November 03 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Origin Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGN)’s Major holders

Insiders own 21.76% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 29.60% with a share float percentage of 37.84%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Origin Materials Inc. having a total of 171 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 7.79 million shares worth more than $33.17 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Blackrock Inc. held 5.43% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A., with the holding of over 6.55 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $27.89 million and represent 4.56% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. As of Mar 30, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 2.09% shares in the company for having 3.0 million shares of worth $12.79 million while later fund manager owns 2.4 million shares of worth $10.22 million as of Jun 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 1.67% of company’s outstanding stock.