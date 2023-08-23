Mesoblast Limited (MESO): What Is Good About Stock?

Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO) has a beta value of 3.39 and has seen 1.55 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $227.28M, closed the last trade at $1.48 per share which meant it gained $0.12 on the day or 8.82% during that session. The MESO stock price is -245.95% off its 52-week high price of $5.12 and 21.62% above the 52-week low of $1.16. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.72 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 471.28K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Mesoblast Limited (MESO) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.00. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 5 out of 7 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.15.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO) trade information

Sporting 8.82% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 08/22/23 when the MESO stock price touched $1.48 or saw a rise of 1.33%. Year-to-date, Mesoblast Limited shares have moved -49.14%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 16.54%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO) have changed -68.58%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.3 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.73.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $6.90, which means that the shares’ value could jump 78.55% from current levels. The projected low price target is $1.50 while the price target rests at a high of $23.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -1454.05% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -1.35% from current levels.

Mesoblast Limited (MESO) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Mesoblast Limited shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -59.89% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 17.14%, compared to 12.50% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 11.80% and -25.00% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -22.00%.

5 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $2.38 million for the current quarter. 5 have an estimated revenue figure of $3.04 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2023.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 6.10% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest 13.80% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 48.80%.

MESO Dividends

Mesoblast Limited is expected to release its next earnings report in September this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 1.70% with a share float percentage of 1.70%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Mesoblast Limited having a total of 59 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Penbrook Management LLC with over 0.26 million shares worth more than $0.38 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Penbrook Management LLC held 0.16% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Group One Trading, L.P., with the holding of over 0.25 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.37 million and represent 0.15% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund and Trust for Professional Managers-ActivePassive International Equity ETF. As of May 30, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 0.00% shares in the company for having 7548.0 shares of worth $11171.0 while later fund manager owns 5610.0 shares of worth $8302.0 as of May 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.00% of company’s outstanding stock.