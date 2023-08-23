Marin Software Incorporated. (MRIN) Is Down -3.16%, As Bears Mark A Loss

Marin Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:MRIN) has a beta value of 0.62 and has seen 2.01 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $9.03M, closed the last trade at $0.46 per share which meant it lost -$0.01 on the day or -3.16% during that session. The MRIN stock price is -395.65% off its 52-week high price of $2.28 and -2.17% below the 52-week low of $0.47. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.28 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 122.67K shares.

Marin Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:MRIN) trade information

Sporting -3.16% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 08/22/23 when the MRIN stock price touched $0.46 or saw a rise of 26.98%. Year-to-date, Marin Software Incorporated shares have moved -54.00%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -25.85%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Marin Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:MRIN) have changed -29.23%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.37 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.33.

Marin Software Incorporated (MRIN) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -60.68% over the past 6 months.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $115 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $115 million for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2019.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 27.10% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest -13.80% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 20.00%.

MRIN Dividends

Marin Software Incorporated is expected to release its next earnings report in September this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.