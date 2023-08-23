JE Cleantech Holdings Limited (JCSE) Shares Are Down -84.59% So Far This Year

JE Cleantech Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:JCSE) has a beta value of -0.56 and has seen 1.25 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $4.62M, closed the last trade at $0.31 per share which meant it lost -$0.03 on the day or -8.93% during that session. The JCSE stock price is -570.97% off its 52-week high price of $2.08 and -6.45% below the 52-week low of $0.33. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.22 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 38.10K shares.

JE Cleantech Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:JCSE) trade information

Sporting -8.93% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 08/22/23 when the JCSE stock price touched $0.31 or saw a rise of 37.74%. Year-to-date, JE Cleantech Holdings Limited shares have moved -58.53%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -40.16%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of JE Cleantech Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:JCSE) have changed -35.09%. Short interest in the company has seen 18230.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 1.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

JE Cleantech Holdings Limited (JCSE) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -59.57% over the past 6 months.

JCSE Dividends

JE Cleantech Holdings Limited is expected to release its next earnings report in September this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

JE Cleantech Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:JCSE)’s Major holders

Insiders own 70.11% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 0.43% with a share float percentage of 1.45%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with JE Cleantech Holdings Limited having a total of 5 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Two Sigma Securities, LLC with over 18461.0 shares worth more than $9967.0. As of Jun 29, 2023, Two Sigma Securities, LLC held 0.12% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with the holding of over 13040.0 shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $7040.0 and represent 0.09% of shares outstanding.